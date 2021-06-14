Enter To Win Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life’ Documentary Passes!

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige is the Queen of Hip Hop Soul for a reason. From a rough upbringing in New York to her breakthrough debut album, Blige has connected with fans for a generation. Perhaps no album meant more to ’90s R&B than My Life, her sophomore effort where she opened up about painful moments of abuse, depression, addiction and more.

Now the life of the nine-time Grammy Award-winner and two-time Academy Award-nominee is getting the documentary treatment and we want you to have early passes to see it on June 22! It’s the Mary J. Blige ‘My Life’ virtual sweepstakes where all you have to do is listen to Kandi beginning at 9 AM for the keyword.

Once you get the keyword, lock it in HERE and you’re in! Contest ends THIS FRIDAY (June 18) so listen for your chance to win!

RELATED: Mary J. Blige Shares A Trailer For Her Upcoming Documentary ‘My Life’ Headed To Amazon Prime

RELATED: Mary J. Blige Will Be Inducted Into The Apollo Theater Walk of Fame

Also On Majic 102.1: