Pharrell Williams continues to give back to the people. His newest mission is to create a private school in his hometown for low income families.

As reported by The Virginia Pilot the superstar producer’s newest project is to bring higher learning to Norfolk, Virginia. The educational institution in question will cater specifically to underserved communities. According to the report it will house students from grade 3 to grade 5 “with the goal of expanding on the equity-focused nonprofit’s decade of experience running summer programs for students”.

Pharrell detailed his enthusiasm in a formal press release. “If the system is fixed and unfair, then it needs to be broken,” he explained. “We don’t want lockstep learning where so many kids fall behind; we want bespoke learning designed for each child, where the things that make a child different are the same things that will make a child rise up and take flight.”

As expected the name of the school aligns with the Skateboard P’s unique creative spirit. It will be called Yellowhab (yellow after Williams’ nonprofit organization and “hab” after the name of the Mars habitat in the movie The Martian). Another point of difference for the academy will be that it will be tuition-free for the first year. Additionally, officials will not seek funding from the state. “We are very clear here that we’re not taking away from the city or the district. We want to be additive and not put any kind of onerous, intrusive impact on those institutions,” Executive Director Mike McGalliard said. “It’s very important that we not disrupt that revenue stream.”

Families can apply to the school online at www.teamyellow.org/yellowhab until July 1; students will be picked through a lottery process. The school is set to open in September.

Pharrell Williams Set To Open Private School For Low Income Families In Virginia was originally published on hiphopwired.com

