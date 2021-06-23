Yesterday Trick Daddy got attacked by the BeyHive because of his opinion on Beyonce’s singing and Jay-Z’s status in New York. Since the leak of the Clubhouse conversation, Trick Daddy’s restaurant even has been compromised. Due to the backlash, his Miami restaurant also has been getting attacked by the BeyHive. There are also rumors that Cynthia Bailey may not be returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta and Gary has the tea.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Happy Birthday, Cynthia Bailey! 10 Times The ‘RHOA’ Star Gave Us Versatile Hair Lewks
Happy Birthday, Cynthia Bailey! 10 Times The ‘RHOA’ Star Gave Us Versatile Hair Lewks
1. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT EBONY MAGAZINE'SEBONY'S POWER 100 GALA, 2018Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT 'WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE' WITH ANDY COHEN, 2019Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. CYNTHIA BAILEY ON SET OF THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA, 2019Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT THE KENTUCKY DERBY, 2019Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT MARLO HAMPTON'S HER HAIR COLLECTION SOFT LAUNCH, 2019Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT THE 5TH ANNUAL TEE UP ATL KICKS OFF PGA TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP WEEK, 2019Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT BRAVOCON, 2019Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. CYNTHIA BAILEY ON THE SET OF 'EXTRA', 2019Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT MACY'S LENOX SQUARE HOLIDAY FASHION SHOW, 2019Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT THE 13TH ANNUAL ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS LUNCHEON, 2020Source:Getty 10 of 10
Gary’s Tea: Did Cynthia Bailey Get Fired From Real Housewives Of Atlanta? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com