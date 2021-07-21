Hot Spot: Fat Joe Pays For Biz Markie’s Funeral + Is Young Ma REALLY Pregnant?! [WATCH]

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

In the late passing of legendary Biz Markie, his wife is starting to speak out more. Tara Hall shared that out of all of the people who’ve checked on her and the recently deceased MC, Fat Joe was the most consistent. She says that Fat Joe has always been there for their family and will pay for the funeral services.

In other news, Young Ma is denying the. fact that she’s pregnant. A recent interview with Headkrack resurfaced that sparked the conversation. Da Brat breaks down these stories.

