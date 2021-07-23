Beyonce And Jay-Z’s New Orleans Mansion Was Damaged By Fire, Alleged Arson

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Sad news is being reported as New Orleans firefighters were called out to extinguish a fire at a historic mansion that is owned by Jay-Z and Beyonce’.

It took firefighters two hours to put out at the fire at the $3 million six bedroom, six and a half bathroom mansion that was built in 1927 but thank God no one was injured, as it was also reported that no one was in the residence at the time of the fire.

