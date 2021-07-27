Gospel
Russ Parr Reflects On Life In Radio Amidst Nomination For Radio Hall Of Fame

Today we were excited to be joined by our colleague Russ Parr who was recently nominated for the Radio Hall Of Fame.

As seen on BlackAmericaWeb.com:

The Museum of Broadcast Communications has been operating the Radio Hall of Fame since 1991, taking over duties from the Emerson Radio Corp. who originally founded it in 1988. In the three decades since, many leading radio industry icons have been honored as inductees, including Elvis Duran, the late Larry King, Wendy Williams, Donnie Simpson and Tom Joyner amongst many others. 

Russ Parr was nominated in the category of “Music Format On-Air Personality.” Voting is open so we encourage Russ Parr fans to cast a vote needed to get him the flowers he deserves!

In the interview up top, Russ details his journey through radio and even shares other paths of entertainment it’s taken him over the years, including in film and television!

Russ Parr Reflects On Life In Radio Amidst Nomination For Radio Hall Of Fame  was originally published on getuperica.com

