Majic 102.1 Could Send You On A Florida Vacation!

It’s time to explore the wide-open beauty of Florida.

It’s time for a Florida vacation.

The vacation package for four includes:

· Four (4) consecutive night stay at Beacon South Beach Hotel

· Four (4) tickets for a Millionaire’s Row sightseeing cruise aboard Island Queen Cruises

· Four (4) admission tickets to Sawgrass Recreation Park including an airboat adventure and exhibit entrances

· Round-trip coach class airline tickets for one (1) winner and up to three (3) guests to Miami, Florida

· A midsize rental vehicle for five (5) consecutive days

Beacon South Beach Hotel

Where can you stay just steps from the beach, while also being in the midst of Miami’s best shopping, dining, and nightlife district? The Beacon South Beach hotel puts the heart of Miami at your fingertips. Our boutique beach oceanfront hotel specializes in personal, quality service that makes you feel like royalty in a palace. Since 1936, our accommodations have been the best way to sleep away the night (or day). With ocean view suites along with boutique rooms, there’s something for every type of traveler, from those seeking a simple, solo weekend getaway to Miami to those on the hunt for a romantic escape to remember forever.

Island Queen Cruises

Explore Miami aboard a fully-narrated sightseeing cruise along scenic Biscayne Bay –a top-rated thing to do in Miami! See the spectacular coastal sites including the beautiful downtown Miami skyline, the Port of Miami, Fisher Island, Miami Beach, and “Millionaire’s Row” –the homes of the rich and famous.

Sawgrass Recreation Park

Climb aboard your Everglades airboat adventure and take a Florida Everglades Tour through Sawgrass Recreation Park. Your airboat ride is guided by one of our highly-trained, experienced captains, who takes you on a thrilling ride. During the Everglades tour, listen to fun facts about this impressive ecosystem while you take in the exciting sights.

You may even catch a glimpse of the wildlife as you skim across the glassy water on your Everglades airboat adventure. Keep your eyes peeled as you cruise through the unbridled wild beauty of the Sawgrass Recreation Park and feel free to let your spirit soar as you view nature at its finest.

See official rules on the next page!

1 2Next page »

Also On Majic 102.1: