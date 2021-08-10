KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Issa Rae shares her new favorite show to Instagram today. Her first unscripted series, Sweet Life: Los Angeles debuts to HBO Max this month.

The reality show comes from Rae and her Hoorae productions, Main Event Media, an All3Media America Company and Morning Dew Pictures, which brought us the classic reality show Baldwin Hills. Sweet Life will take a look at young, Black life in South LA.

The logline describes Sweet Life: Los Angeles as an honest and unique look into what it means to be young, Black, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams in the heart of South Los Angeles. The series follows a group of young, strong-willed, ambitious Black friends showcasing their relatable, authentic and sometimes stumbling mid-20s moments as they embrace the joy and struggles of love and family, while building their careers as tastemakers and influencers in the city where they grew up.

Sweet Life: Los Angeles will be available on HBO Max to stream August 19. Issa Rae shares in her excitement, for what she details as her new favorite show, with this nearly 2-minute trailer on her Instagram with the caption, “This is my favorite show #SweetLife. Streaming August 19, only on @HBOMax. @SweetLifeOnMax#SummerOnMax.”

Take a look at the trailer for the reality show below.

Find Out What Issa Rae’s New Favorite HBO Max Show Is Inside was originally published on globalgrind.com

