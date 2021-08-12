KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Craig Adams, a Houston trainer and Beyoncé’s former bodyguard, has died from COVID-19.

Tina Lawson shared the news on Instagram, saying, “Craig was a fitness trainer and was healthy. This is only the latest of many friends and family that were lost to COVID.”

She also said, “This horrible killer disease attacked his organs , his lungs first made him have kidney failure and as hard as he fought he succumbed to the disease last night. Craig was Beyoncé’s trainer and later security for Destiny’s Child. ! He was like a family member . Such a beautiful human being , kind , loving, and gentle. RIP Craig we love you!”

Beyoncé’s Former Bodyguard Dies of COVID-19 Complications was originally published on rnbphilly.com

