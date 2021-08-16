KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The world is just starting to see the after effects of the pandemic. Live Nation has announced they will require receipts showing you are Covid-19 free.

The entertainment company is doubling down on ensuring that their events are thoughtfully hosted. According to Rolling Stone the Beverly Hills, California-based brand has pivoted away from letting performers decide their own coronavirus guidelines. Instead, they will set their own mandate that patrons will either have to provide proof of vaccination or negative testing.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows” said Live Nation president/CEO Michael Rapino. “We will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans, and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US.”

The new policy is slated to start on October 4 but this is not only intended for ticket holders. According to the new rules this will also be applicable to Live Nation staff as well. Any employees who will be attending events or need to visit an office will also need to provide the same type of documentation.

“Our business and our industry is about uniting people and vaccines are one of the greatest tools for making sure that everyone can continue to enjoy live music together,” Rapino explained. “We’ve gone through a lot this past year and it’s remarkable to see how far we’ve come.”

This announcement comes shortly after several attendees and performers claimed they caught Covid-19 at the recent Rolling Loud Miami festival.

Live Nation Will Require Ticket Holders To Be Vaccinated Or Show Negative Test Result was originally published on hiphopwired.com

