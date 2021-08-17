Lil Flip Partners With 97.9 The Box For Back To School Event At Houstonopoly

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

HOUSTONOPOLY, the nostalgic life-sized game board dedicated to H-Town, is teaming up with 97.9 The Box, Lil’ Flip and the Houston Health Department to host a Free Vaccination Site and Back-to-School “GAME OVER” weekend to provide new school supplies for HISD students!

The “GAME OVER” weekend giveback will kick off on Friday, August 20, 2021, at HOUSTONOPOLY (2501 Rice Boulevard) from 12:00pm – 4pm with The 97.9 Box Crew and a special appearance by Houston Rapper Lil’ Flip! HOUSTONOPOLY and the Houston Health Department will also be offering Free COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone 12 years of age or older!

HOUSTONOPOLY and 97.9 The Box are offering $15 discounted HOUSTONOPOLY tickets for all three days of the “GAME OVER” weekend (August 20-22) with the discount code “979” at https://houstonopoly.com. Each ticket sold will provide school supplies for an HISD Student! The fun summer pop-up is also accepting donations of new school supplies and ticketed guests who donate have a chance to win $500!

“We’re so excited for this fun weekend and so grateful for our amazing partners who share our commitment to local students and the Houston community,” said Sherrie Handrinos, Owner of HOUSTONOPOLY. “This is our final, big summer event and we’re hoping the community will help us send at least 1,000 HISD students back to school safely, with confidence and all the tools they need to succeed!”

The Turkey Leg Hut will be on hand at Friday’s “GAME OVER” kick-off serving their Famous Stuffed Turkey Legs and there will be plenty of great music, fun and Trill Giveaways throughout the day!

The “GAME OVER” partners are encouraging anyone who has not yet received a COVID-19 vaccination to stop by, enjoy Friday’s festivities and get their shot.

The discount code “979” will be good for $15 HOUSTONOPOLY tickets all weekend long during the HISD giveback and local businesses will have pop-up shops on site Saturday and Sunday! Discount tickets are available now at https://houstonopoly.com, and are good for admission to HOUSTONOPOLY on Friday, August 20–Sunday, August 22 only.

HOUSTONOPOLY, which has been raising money and supplies for HISD students all summer, will only be open through August 29, 2021. The limited-engagement summer pop up features a 10,000-square-foot life-sized game board with more than 13 Insta-worthy photo ops featuring Houston’s favorite artists, celebrities, iconic landmarks, and events, all designed by Handrinos and hand-painted by local artist Franky Cardona!

Visitors to this the iconic board game pop up literally become the game pieces, and with a roll of some oversized dice, they get to pass GO, collect their HOUSTONOPOLY money and travel around the giant game board stopping at life-sized nods to the Bayou City all along the way! There is FREE Parking in the front, back and side lots of the building, along with street parking and a public parking garage across the street. Masks are required upon entry but can be removed for photos.

For more information on 97.9 The Box-HOUSTONOPOLY Back-to-School “GAME OVER” giveback visit www.theboxhouston.com and https://houstonopoly.com.

Lil Flip Partners With 97.9 The Box For Back To School Event At Houstonopoly was originally published on theboxhouston.com

