Maria More Explains How To Lose Weight With Intuitive Eating [WATCH]

People are always trying to figure out the best way to lose weight and Maria More has you covered.  She explores the topic of intuitive eating which is explained as simply listening to your body when you’re eating. She recommends paying attention to your body’s signals when you’re eating and the most important thing is to not stuff yourself once you’re comfortably full. On top of listening to your body, Maria also slides in some food swap outs to decrease your calorie intake which in return will help you lose weight.

