Will Smith Announces Partnership With Fitbit For Content Series

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Will Smith has admitted to slacking on his training during the pandemic. He and Fitbit will be inspiring the people with new content around staying active.

The Philadelphia native will now be one of the faces of the popular activity tracker. As part of the strategic partnership, Fitbit and Will have teamed up to create exclusive content across social, Fitbit Premium, and the upcoming YouTube Originals docuseries, Best Shape of My Life. The collaboration will feature a variety of health and wellness programs that focus on both physical and mental aspects of strength that define better health today. Through video sessions featuring Will and his training team, Premium members can join along this journey through workouts, mindfulness sessions and more with everything from HIIT and strength training, to yoga and meditation.

The first session, launching on September 27, is designed to set the tone for your day with an inspiring and approachable workout with Will and his trainers. Not only will this content offer a peek into Will’s own journey, but they conveniently fit into your daily routine – anytime and anywhere. The program will expand over the coming months and joins the library of more than 500 workouts and mindfulness sessions already available to Premium members.

Over the past year, Will struggled with the lack of a regular routine, including his very public admission that he was in the “worst shape of (his) life.” Now as he’s rebuilding his regimen, he’s documented his personal journey and progress along the way. As a Fitbit user, Will has recently been using Charge 4 to help him get in better shape and redefine his health and wellness goals, tracking everything from his calories burned, activity and exercise, and daily steps counted.

Debuting later this fall the six-part YouTube Originals docuseries will chronicle Will’s journey as he challenges himself to improve every aspect of his health and wellness, teaming up with special guests along the way. Throughout the series, he’ll be using Fitbit to help him as he redefines his health and wellness goals, tracking everything from his calories burned, activity and exercise, and daily steps count, while also finding more time for mindfulness and improving his sleep.

Photo: Fitbit

Will Smith Announces Partnership With Fitbit For Content Series was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.1: