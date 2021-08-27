KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Da Brat comes through once again for another delivery of today’s hottest headlines in music for her “Hot Spot” recap, and let’s just say Kanye, Flavor Flav, disgraceful R&B singer R. Kelly and a few others gave our girl a lot to talk about.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Kanye — or is it just “Ye” now? — held the latest of his DONDA album listening events in Chicago last night, which ended up starting late, saw him literally set himself on fire and being joined onstage by canceled celebs DaBaby and Marilyn Manson; the latter accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Speaking of Chi-Town heroes-turned-pariahs, R. Kelly somehow made jaws drop more than he already has in his ongoing sex abuse trial by, according to a witness, actually comparing himself to Jerry Lee Lewis due to their shared proclivity for young girls and being “music geniuses.” Yeah, right!

Rounding out the news today includes Flavor Flav announcing his involvement in Dr. Dre’s upcoming album, actress Letitia Wright getting injured on the set of Black Panther 2 and 50 Cent getting sued for possibly stealing the idea for Power from a ex-drug lord.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Check out Da Brat’s “Hot Spot” segment in full on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Hot Spot: Here’s How Kanye West’s Donda Listening Party In Chicago Went Down… [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Majic 102.1: