Contests
HomeContests

Enter The Summer Soul Fest Text To Win Contest!

SUMMER SOUL FEST

Source: Red Kisses and Sounds of the South / Red Kisses and Sounds of the South

The massive Summer Soul Fest concert is taking place this weekend with Calvin RichardsonPokey BearChick Rogers and more and we want you to be in the building on us!

How do you enter? Text VIP to 7-1-0-0-7 and you’re entered to win! That’s it!

Good luck and see more about the Summer Soul Fest concert taking place on the Wharton County Fairgrounds this Saturday, September 4 with performances by Calvin Richardson, Pokey Bear, Chick Rogers, Hamilton Loomis and more with DJ Walter D and Jammin J in the mix!

RELATED: The Summer Soul Fest – TICKETS

the summer soul fest

Also On Majic 102.1:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
42 photos
Lifestyle
Latest
SUMMER SOUL FEST

Enter The Summer Soul Fest Text To Win…

 7 hours ago
08.30.21
Close