USPS, One Of The Largest Employers Of Black Workers, Caught Stealing Wages

News broke Tuesday that the U.S. Postal Service has widespread issues with wage theft. Many Black people have a family member or friend who has worked for the post office. The post office has long been one of those “good government” jobs with solid pay and benefits, creating greater economic opportunity for Black workers.
Black postal workers, like Josh Dubose, represent close to 25 percent of the Postal Service’s workforce. Dubose was one of several employees interviewed as a part of a collaborative investigation by the Center for Public Integrity, Univision, and The Associated Press, to uncover the systemic wage theft within the agency.
Digging deep into arbitration records, the investigators found that over a nine-year period, around 250 managers across 60 post offices were changing worker’s reported hours so that they would be paid less. In some cases, people who never received paychecks needed one of the three primary postal unions to intervene.
“Supervisors found to be cheating were rarely disciplined — often receiving only a warning or more training. In four cities, arbitration documents show, post office managers continued to alter time cards after promising union leaders they would stop,” read the report in part.
The investigation also found that since 2005, the agency was cited 1,150 times for this issue. Some cases resulted in employees getting paid back less than what they were owed due to negotiations with the agency.
As America’s most trusted federal agency, the news about the Postal Service is disappointing. A 2020 survey by the Pew Research Center showed the Postal Service had the highest net favorability of federal agencies.
Despite service delays and rising prices, the Postal Service had bipartisan support, with 91 percent of respondents looking favorably upon the quasi-federal agency. Struggling financially through a combination of political decisions and poor management from the top has led to the agency.
The post office has not reported a profit in 15 years. But that is no excuse to steal wages and labor from hardworking staff members.
Reports of wage theft, and pressure on managers to cut expenses like overtime, are a part of the problem with forcing the post office to operate as a for-profit business. Wage theft is not new. A 2019 study from the National Employment Law Project estimated that private sector lower-wage workers, who are disproportionately Black and Latino, $12.6 billion in wages were stolen from them that year.
See Also:
Study: Working From Home A Mixed Bag For Black Workers
Equal Representation For Black Workers In Corporate America Could Take 100 Years, Study Says
Trump Names Crony To Lead Postal Service Ahead Of Election Where Mail Ballots Matter More Than Ever
Devastating Hurricane Ida Photos And Videos Show Damage, Rescues, Recovery After Powerful Storm Wreaks Havoc In Louisiana
Devastating Hurricane Ida Photos And Videos Show Damage, Rescues, Recovery After Powerful Storm Wreaks Havoc In Louisiana
1. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 1 of 61
2. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 2 of 61
3. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 3 of 61
4. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 4 of 61
5. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 5 of 61
6. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 6 of 61
7. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 7 of 61
8. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 8 of 61
9. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 9 of 61
10. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 10 of 61
11. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 11 of 61
12. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 12 of 61
13. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 13 of 61
14. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 14 of 61
15. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 15 of 61
16. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 16 of 61
17. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 17 of 61
18. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 18 of 61
19. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 19 of 61
20. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 20 of 61
21. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 21 of 61
22. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 22 of 61
23. US-WEATHER-STORMSource:Getty 23 of 61
24. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 24 of 61
25. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 25 of 61
26. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 26 of 61
27. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 27 of 61
28. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 28 of 61
29. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 29 of 61
30. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 30 of 61
31. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 31 of 61
32. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 32 of 61
33. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 33 of 61
34. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 34 of 61
35. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 35 of 61
36. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 36 of 61
37. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 37 of 61
38. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 38 of 61
39. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 39 of 61
40. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 40 of 61
41.Source:Getty 41 of 61
42.Source:Getty 42 of 61
43.Source:Getty 43 of 61
44.Source:Getty 44 of 61
45.
45 of 61
5:04 pm. Houma getting raked by #Hurricane #IDA’s inner eyewall. Very destructive winds. Near whiteout. Lots of flying debris. This place is gonna look different tomorrow. A mean storm. pic.twitter.com/DyInmhi7Mo— Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) August 29, 2021
46.Source:Getty 46 of 61
47.Source:Getty 47 of 61
48.Source:Getty 48 of 61
49.Source:Getty 49 of 61
50.Source:Getty 50 of 61
51.Source:Getty 51 of 61
52. Hurricane Ida Bears Down On Louisiana As A Major StormSource:Getty 52 of 61
53.Source:Getty 53 of 61
54.Source:Getty 54 of 61
55.Source:Getty 55 of 61
56.Source:Getty 56 of 61
57.Source:Getty 57 of 61
58. Ida Battering Louisiana With Winds Stronger Than KatrinaSource:Getty 58 of 61
59.Source:Getty 59 of 61
60.Source:Getty 60 of 61
61.Source:Getty 61 of 61
USPS, One Of The Largest Employers Of Black Workers, Caught Stealing Wages was originally published on newsone.com