Criminal Past Revealed As Arrest Warrant Issued For Angry White Man Who Attacked Black Journalist

Welp, it looks like the angry white man who charged towards MSNBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster and interrupted his live broadcast on Hurricane Ida from Mississippi is also charging head-first into the consequences of his own actions. The white man in the white pickup was identified Monday by the Gulfport Police Department and, on Tuesday, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Surprising to nobody who is familiar with the thuggery of Caucasians hopped up on their own entitlement, it turns out the man has a criminal past—and it’s as wild as his attack was.

According to NBC News, 54-year-old Benjamin Eugene Dagley will be charged with two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbing the peace and one count of violating an emergency curfew. The Wooster, Ohio, resident might also be in violation of the terms of his probation in Cuyahoga County if he wasn’t permitted to travel some 1,000 miles from his home, according to the police.

Now, we have to talk about the past crimes Dastardly Dagley was alleged to have committed—because, again, they’re wild.

In August 2017, Dagley was arrested on suspicion of breaking into a chemical plant that replaced an electroplating company called Cleveland Plating he used to be a co-owner of and drilling holes into tanks of hazardous chemicals, according to Cleaveland.com.

Apparently, he still owned the property the chemical plant occupied and there was some legal dispute over the property, its mortgage and Cleveland Plating’s lease.

According to the plant’s owner, Ed Cochran, Dagley did what melanin-redacted man-children often do when they don’t get their way and he started destroying things and putting people in danger.

“He wants us to settle and we won’t pay, that’s why I think he’s done all this,” Cochran said at the time.

Cochran said surveillance cameras caught Dagley drilling into tanks of sodium cyanide, hydrochloric acid, yellow chromate, ferrous chloride and sulfuric acid.

“If you mix the (cyanide and hydrochloric acid), you basically have the cyanide gas of World War I,” Cochran said. “It certainly would produce a toxic vapor that could kill.”

Other employees also told officers the chemicals “are severe enough to cause a large scale catastrophe, and Dagley knew what he was doing,” according to the police report.

Police confirmed the surveillance video showed Dagley walking into the plant around 6 p.m., drilling holes into tanks and leaving about 15 minutes later.

So, Dagley was charged with breaking and entering and, according to NBC, court records show that he also pleaded guilty to vandalism, inducing panic and attempted assault.

According to Cleaveland.com, Dagley was charged with misdemeanor assault in an incident on the property that happened before his chemical warfare tantrum. A security guard told the police he had broken into the building, yelled at him through a crack in an office door, then slammed the door into his knee and punched him in the mouth.

So yeah, it turns out Dagley’s attack on Brewster was only the tip of the crazed Caucasian iceberg.

And apparently, cameras are not his friend.

