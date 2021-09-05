Entertainment News
Howard University Honors Chadwick Boseman By Renaming College Of Fine Arts After The Late Actor

It will never truly feel right knowing that beloved actor Chadwick Boseman is no longer with us, losing his battle to colon cancer just over a year ago on August 28, 2020.

One of the Black Panther star’s proudest achievements during his time on Earth was attaining a bachelor’s degree in directing from Howard University, and now the iconic HBCU is paying tribute to its dearly missed superstar alumni by renaming the College Of Fine Arts center after him.

The news was made public via the university’s Instagram account recently, referring to Boseman in the caption as “an icon in his own right who has left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation.” The relationship between HU and Chadwick was one of mutual love and respect, with the 21 Bridges star/producer not only going back in 2018 to accept his honorary doctorate but also delivering one unforgettable commencement speech:

 

Take a look at the statement released by Boseman’s family back when the renaming was announced earlier this year in May 2021:

“Chad fought to preserve the College of Fine Arts during his matriculation at Howard and remained dedicated to the fight throughout his career, and he would be overjoyed by this development. His time at Howard University helped shape both the man and the artist that he became, committed to truth, integrity and a determination to transform the world through the power of storytelling. We are confident that under the dynamic leadership of his former professor and mentor the indomitable Phylicia Rashad that the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts will inspire artistic scholars for many generations.”

 

It brings us so much joy to know that future graduates of Howard will always be able to look up at the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts and be inspired to achieve just as much success as the the iconic actor, if not more. Take a look at the official letter installation below:

 

 

Howard University Honors Chadwick Boseman By Renaming College Of Fine Arts After The Late Actor  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

