Son Of Late Houston Rapper Big T Shot Following Fight At Apartment Complex

27-year-old Jason Grays, the son of the famed Houston hook man Big T who passed away in 2018, is currently fighting for his life.

Grays was involved in a fight over a parking spot outside of an apartment complex on Thursday (September 2). After he allegedly punched a man in the face, the man went inside an apartment, returned with a gun, and then opened fire. Grays was struck in the face and rushed to the hospital.

His mother, Melanie Bryant, has yet to see her son according to KTRK.

“It’s senseless,” Bryant said. “Once something is escalated and out of control, the first thing that you reach for is a gun? Before you pick up one, if you would have a second thought to note that this could kill [or] impact that person’s life and the person’s life that you have destroyed.”

The bullet which struck Grays in the face went through his mouth and struck his spine. Bryant is waiting for a final word from doctors whether her son will be able to walk again.

HPD said they know who the suspect is but no one has surrendered to authorities.

“We have his name. We’re looking for him now,” said HPD Lt. Emanuel Pavel. “We got his phone number. We’re trying to get him to turn himself in.”

A GoFundMe has been established to help with medical expenses.

Big T gained notoriety as the “Million Dollar Hook Man” in Houston, famously singing the chorus for Lil Troy’s 1999 hit “Wanna Be A Baller.” He also laid hooks for Lil’ O’s “We Ain’t Broke No Mo” and had solo success with “Hold It Down,” and “In House Tonight.”

