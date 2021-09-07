Hot Spot: Remembering Michael K. Williams & Who Should Play Oprah In A Biopic? [WATCH]

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s “Hot Spot” update with Da Brat starts off on a somber note as we report on the tragic death of Michael K. Williams, and we also have news on Nicole Kidman’s exit from a recent movie set and whether Jennifer Hudson would be a good fit to play Oprah in a biopic.

Although the Oscar-winning singer/actress is hot off the heels of a critically-praised performance in the new Aretha Franklin biopic, RESPECT, Hudson did make sure to confirm that she has no plans to portray fellow late soul icon Whitney Houston if give the chance, stating, “I love her, but playing her is meant for someone else.” J-Hud’s seasoned skills in Hollywood would surely make her a good fit for any role, including an Oprah biopic, but the RSMS crew actually had another suggestion on who could honor Winfrey. Unfortunately, we doubt Rickey’s choice would ever happen due to O’s real-life beef with the comedic actress.

Watch the “Hot Spot” with Da Brat below to see what’s heating up in the headlines, and also check out who the Rickey Smiley Morning Show thinks should play Oprah:

