Bun B is set to make a little history at RodeoHouston 2022.

The UGK rapper and activist is set to headline Black Heritage Day on March 11 in an event billed as Bun B’s H-Town Takeover. The Houston rapper will be joined by other Houston rap icons on the bill, cementing it as the Rodeo’s first show completely dedicated to the rich history of Houston hip-hop.

In celebration of its 90th anniversary, the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is scheduled from February 28 through March 20. Tickets for Black Heritage Day are expected to go on sale in January 2022 and start at $20 plus a $4 convenience fee.

“The Rodeo can’t wait to bring Bun B and many of Houston’s most legendary rappers to the RODEOHOUSTON stage in 2022,” Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman said in a statement. “Celebrating Black Heritage Day with many of our city’s own superstars should make for an epic night for Houstonians and Rodeo fans alike.”

Previously the Rodeo announced country legend George Strait and Cody Johnson would be returning to NRG Stadium to perform next year. It would be the first Rodeo to take place in full since the pandemic forced the 2020 Rodeo to be called off when one man tested positive for COVID-19. Rodeo officials outright called off the 2021 Rodeo due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the region, even after attempting to hold it in May.

Additional events set to occur at the 2022 Rodeo include:

Feb. 24-26 : World’s Championship BBQ Contest

: World’s Championship BBQ Contest Feb. 25 : Rodeo Roundup and Go Texan Day and Trail Rides

: Rodeo Roundup and Go Texan Day and Trail Rides Feb. 26: Downtown Rodeo Parade and Rodeo Run

Bun B Tapped For Black Heritage Day At 2022 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo was originally published on theboxhouston.com

