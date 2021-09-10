KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The headliners in today’s “Hot Spot” report center around now-infamous R&B vets Jaheim and R. Kelly, one being arrested for alleged animal abuse and the other on trial for alleged sex abuse.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Maria More stands in for Da Brat once again to give you the rundown on both of those disgraced soul crooners, in addition to how much Drake sold on his highly-anticipated new album, Certified Lover Boy. Also, the reviews are in for BET+’s All The Queen’s Men starring our very own Eva Marcille, and the crew is definitely raving over her standout performance on the show.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Check out what’s firing up in the news today with the “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Jaheim Arrested & Charged With Animal Cruelty [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Majic 102.1: