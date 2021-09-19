Mississippi Governor Deflects From Having 2nd Highest COVID-19 Death Rate In The World

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves couldn’t provide a coherent response when CNN host Jake Tapper asked him how he planned to address the soaring COVID-19 death rate in the Magnolia State. Reeves is a part of a clique of Republican governors who deflect and double down on lousy talking points as people continue to die from the pandemic.
At this point, no one is surprised at the incompetence and lack of empathy. But having the governor of the nation’s Blackest state openly contradicting pubic health data is scary. Instead of responding to Tapper when asked what steps he plans to take as governor, Reeves constantly shifts blame to President Joe Biden and at one point claims the new federal vaccine protocol is a distraction from Afghanistan.
But Tapper continues to hone in on recent news that Mississippi has the second-highest deaths per capita from COVID-19 in the entire world. If Mississippi were a country, it would rank just behind Peru. (Watch the full interview here).
Somewhat indignant, Reeves begins by stating Mississippi has a part-time legislature and suggests that the country would be better off if Congress were only part-time.
“I wonder if in America if our Congress were part-time, we wouldn’t be in a better position,” Reeves said in response to being asked a direct question about what he was going to do to turn around the horrible data point.
Black Mississippians account for an estimated 37-38 percent of the state’s population, but at the end of Aug. 2021 were 55 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases. Black people also account for 40% of the COVID-19 deaths
But Reeves insists that talking about the death rate is a mistake. “Deaths, unfortunately, are a lagging indicator,” claimed Reeves.
Even if that’s a true statement, it comes across as Reeves being ill-prepared for the challenge of leading over 18 months into a pandemic.
A more extended clip of the interactions has Reeves also claiming Mississippi is no different than countless other states and countries such as the U.K. and Israel. Except those countries have taken the pandemic seriously and work hard to get people vaccinated, unlike Reeves, who pushes the monoclonal antibody treatment used by former President Donald Trump. The quote, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” seems to be lost on Reeves.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis previously came under fire for pushing the Regeneron therapy instead of going hard on vaccinations and other safety protocols. As much heat as DeSantis and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp receive for their poor public health leadership, Reeves is definitely in the running for worst public health governor.
Daily totals from the Mississippi Department of Health for Thursday, Sept. 16 show 2,321 new cases, 49 new deaths, and 108 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The Mississippi Hospital Association is among those urging pregnant people to get vaccinated. While there is no associated miscarriage risk with vaccination, data shows an increase in stillbirths in unvaccinated pregnant people. Mississippi claims to care so much about the fate of an unborn fetus it is challenging legal access to abortion. Too bad Reeves’ administration doesn’t care about challenging COVID-19 with the same zeal.
Reeves is correct in saying the delta variant isn’t just impacting Republicans. He’s also right that the delta variant is more transmissible. But the governor fails to engage with the dire situation in his state. At some point, leaders need to take responsibility when things don’t turn out well.
See Also:
Brian Kemp Spreads Public Health Disinformation In References To Nonexistent AIDS Vaccine
Florida Gov. DeSantis Slammed For Pushing Expensive COVID-19 Drug At Expense of Vaccine Equity
Prayers Up: Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19
Prayers Up: Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19
1. Wendy Williams, talk shot hostSource:Getty 1 of 69
2. Usain Bolt, Olympic gold medalist
2 of 69
3. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer
3 of 69
Rest In Peace Gil Bailey #covid19 has taken another giant. Gil Bailey Radio. pic.twitter.com/tzrOUnAGD9— The Advocates Corner with Host CP (@ClarkPenaEH) April 14, 2020
4. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta mayorSource:Getty 4 of 69
5. Herman Cain, former presidential candidateSource:Getty 5 of 69
6. Nick Cannon, entertainerSource:Getty 6 of 69
7. Ben Carson, former HUD SecretarySource:Getty 7 of 69
8. Cedric Ceballos, former NBA player
8 of 69
On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery.— Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 7, 2021
If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize.
My fight is not done…..
Thx pic.twitter.com/r9QZBpfmEI
9. Dave Chappelle, comedianSource:Getty 9 of 69
10. Rep. Bonnie Watson ColemanSource:Getty 10 of 69
11. Jacob Desvarieux, guitaristSource:Getty 11 of 69
12. Manu Dibango, musicianSource:Getty 12 of 69
13. Dennis Dickson, NYPD employee
13 of 69
#COVID19 #covidheroes #NYPD announces first employee death due to coronavirus— Sabrina McDaniel (@Sabrina_McDa) March 27, 2020
RIP, Dennis Dickson pic.twitter.com/D10Do2p7oJ
14. Kevin Durant, NBA starSource:Getty 14 of 69
15. Larry Edgeworth
15 of 69
Prayers to the family of NBC’s Larry Edgeworth 💔🙏🏽 and my former colleagues at 30 Rock. He died after testing positive for #coronavirus. Larry would always offer to help me ...even after I moved to CBS. He just wanted to see another brother win. #IAmMyBrothersKeeper Rest 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TyXbiHs30d— DeMarco Morgan (@DeMarcoReports) March 20, 2020
16. Kenneth "Babyface" EdmondsSource:Getty 16 of 69
17. Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba
17 of 69
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
18. Patrick Ewing, basketball legendSource:Getty 18 of 69
19. Ronald Fenty, Rihanna's dadSource:Getty 19 of 69
20. Vivica A. Fox, actressSource:Getty 20 of 69
21. Cori "Coco" Gauff, tennis starSource:Getty 21 of 69
22. Jimmy Glenn, legendary boxing trainerSource:Getty 22 of 69
23. Rudy Gobert
23 of 69
24. Louis Gossett Jr., actor, philanthropistSource:Getty 24 of 69
25. Lee Green, former college hoops star
25 of 69
It is with much sadness to inform all in my SJU family that we lost Lee Green to Covid-19 today. A Parade All-American who played 3 years at #SJUBB Lee was our warrior on those teams. A true lock em up defender that relished shutting down the best opponents. RIP Lee🙏🏻 #gone2soon pic.twitter.com/X4TIPbVvoU— Ron Linfonte (@SJU5) March 24, 2020
26. Charles Gregory, Tyler Perry's makeup artrist
26 of 69
27. Lewis Hamilton, Formula One driverSource:Getty 27 of 69
28. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub
28 of 69
Thank You for your friendship Sam! 💔#RIP💔 Harlem's Paris Blues Jazz Club has been a celebrated local music joint since 1969, playing live jazz and blues nightly. It's owner and manager, Mr. Samuel Hargress Jr., has been in the club nearly every day for the past 51 years. 💫🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/oSM9Cbzzdb— B Michael (@bmichaelAmerica) April 15, 2020
29. Conan Harris, Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husbandSource:Getty 29 of 69
30. Antoine Hodge, opera singerSource:GoFundMe 30 of 69
31. Mike Huckaby, techno music pioneer and DJ
31 of 69
R.I.P Mike Huckaby. You will forever continue to change so many peoples lives with your music, technique and mentoring. These clips of Huck are from ‘Detroit The Blueprint Of Techno’ 💔 pic.twitter.com/8t8c83Uy2K— Dark Entries Records (@darkentriesrecs) April 25, 2020
32. Callum Hudson-OdoiSource:Getty 32 of 69
33. DL Hughley, comedian
33 of 69
#ThankYouForYourPrayers #TeamDL pic.twitter.com/dSQiNtsgMr— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) June 21, 2020
34. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer
34 of 69
BREAKING: One of Somalia’s greatest artists has died in London after contracting Corona Virus. Ahmed Ismail Hussein “Hudeydi” known as the “King of Oud” has been in hospital for four days. He was 92. pic.twitter.com/iCii8vYVVv— Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) April 8, 2020
35. Jesse and Jacqueline JacksonSource:Getty 35 of 69
36. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler
36 of 69
Tonight on @fox5dc at 10p -— Shawn Yancy (@ShawnYancyTV) May 20, 2020
He served at the pleasure of 11 U.S. Presidents... during his 55 years at the White House.
Last weekend, he passed from COVID-19.
My exclusive interview with the granddaughter of White House butler, Wilson Jerman is next! pic.twitter.com/SBiXbQLiud
37. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, actor
37 of 69
38. Paul Johnson, house music DJSource:Getty 38 of 69
39. Jim Jones, rapperSource:Getty 39 of 69
40. Brad "Scarface" JordanSource:Getty 40 of 69
41. DeAndre Jordan, NBA starSource:Getty 41 of 69
42. Tim Lester, NFL starSource:Getty 42 of 69
43. James Mahoney, pulmonologist
43 of 69
Dr. James Mahoney at University Hospital of Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/SXBxNlzApr— Lieutenant Kijé (@BrianLemaire2) May 19, 2020
44. Ellis Marsalis Jr., musicianSource:Getty 44 of 69
45. DeRay McKesson, activistSource:Getty 45 of 69
46. Von Miller, NFL starSource:Getty 46 of 69
47. Nicki MinajSource:Getty 47 of 69
48. Donovan Mitchell48 of 69
49. Wisconsin Rep. Rep. Gwen MooreSource:Getty 49 of 69
50. Lloyd Porter, small business owner in Brooklyn
50 of 69
Devastated to hear Lloyd Porter has pass away from covid19. Lloyd was a pillar in Brooklyn. His coffee shop Breadstuy is where I met some of my closest friends. He sometimes hired people with records that couldn't easily find work. He believed in community. Rest well Brother— Blitz Bazawule (@BlitzAmbassador) May 7, 2020
🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/t5Ai3iASt8
51. Charley Pride, country music legendSource:Getty 51 of 69
52. Biden Adviser, Rep. Cedric RichmondSource:Getty 52 of 69
53. Arnie Robinson Jr., Olympian
53 of 69
Arnie Robinson Jr., who won the gold medal in the long jump at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, died on Dec. 2 at his home in San Diego. He was 72. https://t.co/lYnpSbWkzO— NYT Sports (@NYTSports) December 16, 2020
54. Wallace RoneySource:Getty 54 of 69
55. Marcus Smart55 of 69
56. Shaka Smart, University Of Texas Men's Basketball CoachSource:Getty 56 of 69
57. Troy Sneed, gospel singerSource:Getty 57 of 69
58. Oliver "DJ Black N Mild" Stokes Jr.
58 of 69
New Orleans bounce DJ and radio personality Black N Mild has died after testing positive for coronavirus. For the past 25 years, he also deejayed at countless clubs, parties and other private events across the southeast. pic.twitter.com/2e6mnKhiXQ— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 21, 2020
59. Michael Strahan, 'Good Morning America' host, former NFL starSource:Getty 59 of 69
60. Carole Sutton, actressSource:Getty 60 of 69
61. Chucky Thompson, music producer, 53Source:Getty 61 of 69
62. Jeffrey "DJ Jazzy Jeff" Townes62 of 69
63. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers head coachSource:Getty 63 of 69
64. Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA starSource:Getty 64 of 69
65. Jo Thompson, singerSource:Getty 65 of 69
66. Karl-Anthony Towns' parents, Jacqueline Cruz and Karl-Anthony Towns Sr.
66 of 69
Enjoyed chatting with the proud parents of @KarlTowns down here in Florida. Awesome people. pic.twitter.com/xg9v2Hpazz— Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 5, 2017
67. Juan Williams, Fox News HostSource:Getty 67 of 69
68. Randall Woodfin, Mayor of Birmingham, AlabamaSource:Getty 68 of 69
69. Zumbi, rapperSource:Getty 69 of 69
Mississippi Governor Deflects From Having 2nd Highest COVID-19 Death Rate In The World was originally published on newsone.com