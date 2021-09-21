Enter The Rickey Smiley Sail Away Song Of The Day Contest!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Houston, TX metropolitan area, who are 21 years of age or older. The 2021 Fantastic Voyage Cabin Giveaway Sweepstakes ends on September 28, 2021. Subject to Official Rules.

Rickey Smiley is teaming with Tom Joyner and Majic 102.1 to send one lucky listener to the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage and all they have to do is listen out for the song of the day!

It’s the Sail Away Song of the Day contest! Listen to AV for the Sail Away Song of the Day at 7:15 AM on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and when you hear the song played between 11 AM and 6 PM, be the 9th caller to qualify for your chance to win! Or, you can text VOYAGE to 7-1-0-0-7 for a direct link to register right here on myhoustonmajic.com!

Sail away from Miami on the Carnival Freedom November 6th thru the 14th and enjoy the beautiful sounds and sights of St. Maarten, St. Kitts and San Juan, Puerto Rico! With performances by LL Cool J, Alicia Keys, Usher and more! Remember, you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 AND have a valid U.S. passport in order to enter!

The contest begins on WEDNESDAY, September 22 with the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and wraps up on September 28!

Good luck! See official rules on the next page!

