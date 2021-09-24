News
House Committee Subpoenas Trump Advisors In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Investigation

The diehard Trump loyalists had no problem humping their cult leader's leg no matter how much of a political trainwreck he became.

Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. | Source: Jon Cherry / Getty

In case you forgot, over the summer, the U.S. House of Representatives established a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Caucasi-D-Day insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Well now, the committee has issued its first batch of subpoenas for four of ex-President Donald Trump‘s close advisers and associates, some of whom were in contact with him the day of the World War White People riot he helped instigate with his months-long “stop the steal” propaganda campaign.

According to the Associated Press, “Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., announced the subpoenas of former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.”

All four men acted as diehard Trump loyalists who had no problem humping their cult leader’s leg no matter how much of a political trainwreck he became. Thompson reportedly wrote in his subpoenas that the committee is investigating “the facts, circumstances, and causes” of the can’t-coup-right attack and demanded all four advisors produce documents and appear at depositions in mid-October.

U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MI) and chairman of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, speaks with members of the media outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., September 24, 2021. | Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

According to AP, the committee members are beginning the interview phase of the investigation and will also be combing through related documents including White House records. So, of course, Trumple-weird-skin himself had to issue a statement saying, “we will fight the Subpoenas on Executive Privilege.”

And since the former commander-in-good-grief is bound and determined to keep his “big lie” going forever, he also suggested that instead of investigating the Republican rube riot, the committee should call witnesses to testify about the “Rigged Presidential Election of 2020”—a thing that has already been laughed out of dozens of courts at every level.  (Seriously, Tump, take your L and let it go. At this point, you’re the ex-boyfriend still trying to get that old thing back despite your ex being married and pregnant with her second child. America has moved on, bro. So should you.)

Fortunately, Trump has no “Executive Privilege” or a say in whether the committee is cooperated with. An executive order requires that the archivist in possession of the records “shall abide by any instructions given him by the incumbent President or his designee unless otherwise directed by a final court order.”

Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential Election

Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill

Federal law enforcement officials are bringing forth charges and actively searching for those who can be identified using social media videos and have also launched a murder probe into the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who was bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher. He suffered cardiac arrest in his last moments and was possibly exposed to a chemical agent, according to Fox 5 DC. A second officer committed suicide in the wake of the attacks. According to a recently published story in the Associated Press, at least 90 people have been arrested from the violent mob comprised of mostly white supremacists and nationalists. The group assembled in Washington to contest the Electoral College vote, which weeks earlier proclaimed Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Their intent was to invoke violence and even death in the name of their leader Trump, who urged them to march to the Capitol. The pro-Trump extremists stormed the Capitol calling for "the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence," the new target of Trump's rage before his social media accounts were shuttered. Police also recovered pipe bombs, assault rifles and ammunition in close proximity to the Capitol.

House Committee Subpoenas Trump Advisors In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Investigation  was originally published on newsone.com

