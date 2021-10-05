The OnStar Guardian™️ App Helps Keep Family Safe, Accessible and Connected At All Times

Safety is always a priority for Black women. We are daughters, mothers, sisters, and loved ones who value our lives and the lives of those we care for. We want to plan, schedule, and go about our day with “No Worries” and the reassurance that loved ones are safe, even when we are unable to be with them.

Gospel star Erica Campbell, who recently gifted her mother a day of self-care, was able to focus on her own work, while knowing she was safe thanks to the OnStar Guardian app. As Ms. Honey relished her day of relaxation, Erica was able to use the OnStar Guardian app to check in on her location and be alerted to Ms. Honey’s departure from home, as well as her arrival at her spa destination. Topping the night off with a surprise mother-daughter date, Ms. Honey was able to surprise Erica in return. She checked in on Erica’s location throughout the day, reminding us that a mother will always look to keep her daughter safe, too.

Having the OnStar Guardian app on your compatible phone gives you peace of mind right in the palm of your hand. It’s knowing your loved ones have access to the key OnStar® safety features. Whether you want to keep an eye on your newly licensed teenager or ensure that your parent made it to their doctor’s appointment, you and up to seven of your loved ones can stay connected to each other through the OnStar Guardian app’s location features. The live map will allow you to keep up with your family throughout the day. The “My Locations” feature allows you to save and share locations with loved ones — even get notifications when they leave for or arrive at their destination — so you’ll know when they get there. The OnStar Guardian App will also provide access to Roadside Assistance, which can be used for various situations, such as battery jumpstarts, flat tire repair, lockouts and even gas if you forgot to fill up. Additionally, you and your loved ones will have the support of Mobile Crash Response. In the event of a crash, the sensors in your smartphone will detect the crash and will alert an Emergency-Certified Advisor for help. The advisor can contact first responders and make sure that you or your loved one is never alone, until assistance arrives at their location.

The OnStar Guardian app is available today and goes where your loved ones go. Download the OnStar Guardian app on the App Store or from Google Play.

OnStar Guardian app: U.S. and Canada only. Available on select Apple and Android devices. Mobile Crash Response services are intended for use in select vehicles only and can connect automatically on Android devices only. Service coverage varies with conditions and location. Service availability, features and functionality vary by device and software version. OnStar Guardian service plan (stand-alone plan, add-on plan or plan that includes the service), cell reception, GPS signal, and device data connection required. Terms apply. Device permissions are required for app to operate properly. OnStar links to emergency services. Device and app may not transmit all crash data. See onstar.com for details and limitations. Pricing and availability subject to change. You may cancel at any time by calling 1.888.4ONSTAR (1.888.466.7827).

Mobile Crash Response: U.S. and Canada only. Available on select Apple and Android devices. Mobile Crash Response services are intended for use in select vehicles only and can connect automatically on Android devices only. Service coverage varies with conditions and location. Service availability, features and functionality vary by device and software version. OnStar Guardian service plan (standalone plan, add-on plan or plan that includes the service), cell reception, GPS signal, and device data connection required. Terms apply. Device permissions are required for app to operate properly. OnStar links to emergency services. Device and app may not transmit all crash data.

OnStar Emergency-Certified Advisors: Certified by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch.®

Roadside Assistance: Roadside service provided by Allstate Roadside Services for vehicles only. Limitations and restrictions apply. Towing services have additional fees.

Location Status: Service is designed to locate compatible smartphones with Location Services permission enabled. Functionality varies by mobile device and plan. Data rates may apply. Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.com for details and limitations.

My Family: Up to seven additional individuals can be added to the “My Family” section within the app.

The OnStar Guardian™️ App Helps Keep Family Safe, Accessible and Connected At All Times was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

