Hot Spot: It Sounds Like R. Kelly’s Music Isn’t Cancelled, Album Sales Up 500% [WATCH]

Though most people have made it public they’re canceling the Pied Pier, it’s come to our attention, that people are still Stepping In The Name Love in private. After his guilty conviction, R. Kelly’s steams and album sales have raised tremendously. According to Rolling Stone, “from September 27th through October 3rd, Kelly’s on-demand audio streams were up 22 percent, while video streams were up 23 percent compared to the previous seven days. All told, his streams jumped from 11.2 million to 13.4 million. His album sales were up 517 percent.”

Nicki Minaj was serious about hosting the Real Housewives Of Potomac reunion! This weekend the barb posted photos with Andy on set, and since she didn’t have to get vaccinated, the queen will be asking the questions. Hear these stories and more in the Hot Spot.

