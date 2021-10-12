WTH!! Vet Gets 22 Years For Having Sex With Dogs!

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The world is going to hell in a handbasket. You know you have to be careful with who you leave your children with, but the same rule applies to your dog too!?

A Florida veterinarian has been sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography and animal cruelty charges.

How sick can one person get?

40-year-old Prentiss Madden, the medical director of Caring Hands Animal Hospital before being fired, had thousands of photos of grown men having sex with toddlers and shared videos online and on social media of himself having sex with dogs. Madden also allegedly sexually abused a teenage boy younger than 16 years old.

During sentencing, Madden apologized for his sick behavior claimed that he was sexually abused as a child and suffered from depression as the reason for what he did.

Do you think 22 years is enough?

