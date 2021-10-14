Jabari Johnson Borrows From The Bible For His Uplifting New Single “One Touch”

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Jabari Johnson has clearly been gifted with a vocal talent that can’t be compared, and thankfully he uses it to spread the word of Jesus through contemporary gospel music.

For that reason and many others, it brings us nothing but joy that Jabari will soon be releasing fresh music in the form of his uplifting new single “One Touch.”

Blending elements of soul, country and acoustic with the spirit of worship music, “One Touch” retells a popular biblical story of the woman with an issue of blood while also speaking on experiences of encountering Jesus overall that anyone listening can relate to. Beautifully worded and even more pleasant to hear on the ears, Johnson’s voice and those of his band make you truly believe that one touch can change everything.

The momentum leading up to this single has been amazing to witness, impacted majorly by the viral success of his Tobe Nwigwe-assisted 2020 hit single “Try Jesus.” Back in July, he even went #1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart with his latest single, “Fixed Fight,” which features Krystal Broussard. This fall he will embark on a tour to accompany the handful of wins in music, which also correlates with plans to release his debut studio album.

Expect “One Touch” by Jabari Johnson to impact radio and wherever you listen to music beginning Friday (October 15).

As fans count down the seconds until “One Touch” officially drops on streaming services, you can hear Johnson performing the song last month below at The Potter’s House in Dallas, TX where he still serves as staff musician under the leadership of Bishop TD Jakes:

