Defining Diversity: Why It’s Necessary To Distinguish Between Segregation And Integration

American diversity is in the spotlight as racial discrimination in the United States reemerges as a major topic of public discussion, touching everything from education to housing to policing.
The context of the quality of American diversity is inescapable as multiple debates around race relations continue to rage.
We tend to think of diversity in demographic terms, but that’s an incomplete take. It has a qualitative element to it – it exists as a reality with which we all interact.
The debate around voting rights, for example, applies to an American electorate that overwhelmingly lives in racially segregated communities.
Even the bans on critical race theory – the academic movement that examines how racism has shaped public policy – will be implemented in currently racially segregated schools.
But the quality of diversity is rarely discussed in popular culture.
The meaning of words like “equity” and “inclusion” – used often in discussions of diversity – is difficult to grasp until Americans address what they think “diversity” looks like. That’s because the quality of diversity comprises both a political and moral stance from which equity and inclusion derive meaning.
The quality of diversity is how Americans exist among each other. It can be described in two ways: segregated coexistence and living in community.
These two terms reflect a fundamental battle in American culture between segregation and integration. As a curriculum theorist who studies how race impacts education and society, I believe it is necessary to acknowledge this distinction.
Segregated coexistence
Segregated coexistence is a standard of diversity that relies on a surface-level demography that you could call “diverse” because different races all live in one geographic region, such as cities like Detroit or my native Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Beneath this demography, the reality is a ubiquitous state of de facto racial segregation where enclaves are so numerous in American cities that people easily associate races and ethnicities with certain neighborhoods, schools and ZIP codes.
An August 2021 map compiled by CNN based on 2020 census data vividly lays bare the endemic residential segregation in the U.S.
In June 2021, the Othering and Belonging Institute at the University of California, Berkeley, a research group, released a report on residential segregation. “Out of every metropolitan region in the United States with more than 200,000 residents, 81% (169 out of 209) were more segregated as of 2019 than they were in 1990,” the report noted.
It also asserted that “83% of neighborhoods that were given poor ratings (or ‘redlined’) in the 1930s by a federal mortgage policy that denied Blacks mortgages were as of 2010 highly segregated communities of color.”
Segregated coexistence is the racist seed from which many contemporary conflicts about race have their roots.
That’s because segregating where people live is physical confirmation of their forced inferiority. Denying them equitable treatment in other areas becomes easy once they have been denied the freedom of movement.
Living in community
Living in community is a different reality. It’s not easily achieved because integration is hard for many reasons.
Before different races can live in community there must first be interracial justice that leads to racial reconciliation. Noted scholar Eric Yamamoto describes this process as the recognition of the historical and contemporary harm different racial groups have caused one another, affirmative efforts to address justice grievances and the restructuring of present-day race relations in such a way that broken relationships are healed.
The success or failure of integration depends on whether Americans want to racially reconcile or if they are so accustomed to the conflict that they cannot come together.
This means remaking how governments allocate resources , including providing equitable funding for schools and, in the private sector, diversifying executive leadership.
Doing that work means answering the political and moral question that has been with us since this country’s founding: How should we treat those whom we see as different from us?
This question permeates everything from civil rights cases before the Supreme Court to whom we welcome as neighbors or ostracize as outsiders and trespassers.
All these debates have momentous implications for America’s domestic stability. But they are often discussed as a matter of theory and political talking points, with no grounding in the real world.
If we are going to debate diversity in any situation, perhaps we should ask ourselves if we want to live in segregated enclaves or in community, with the full knowledge of what that means and what our answer says about us as individuals and as a nation.
Nicholas Ensley Mitchell, Assistant Professor of Curriculum Studies, University of Kansas
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
1. Jamil Smith, Rolling Stone
1 of 10
Failing to hire black journalists is not some sort of benign omission. It isn’t about the lack of candidates or professional networks—or whatever excuse news executives make for their racism or their laziness. It is a choice, and networks and publications keep paying for it.— Jamil Smith جميل كريم (@JamilSmith) January 13, 2019
2. Wesley Lowery, The Washington Post2 of 10
3. Yamiche Alcindor, PBS NewsHour
3 of 10
How dare you type “many black people have no interest in journalism.” Where is your evidence? Your conversation with yourself in your bubble of ignorance? Please get educated and realize @NABJ exists because black people are interested in and highly qualified at journalism. https://t.co/RP9fkHCkBG— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 14, 2019
4. Sarah Glover, NABJ president
4 of 10
Will you be adding additional team members? https://t.co/jW92w2B7I2— Sarah Glover (@sarah4nabj) January 12, 2019
5. Marlon A. Walker, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 of 10
Obvious explanation? Do your research.— Marlon A. Walker (@marlonawalker) January 14, 2019
More than 20 percent of j-school graduates are people of color. Less than half of them find jobs in the field.
More than two-thirds of white j-school graduates find jobs. #MediaDiversity #DiversityMatters https://t.co/RvEDZoD9O5
6. Jamilah Lemieux, cultural critic
6 of 10
Y’all are arguing about Black people and journalism with someone who probably calls us “niggers” daily, please stop— Jamilah Lemieux (@JamilahLemieux) January 14, 2019
7. Tiffany Cross, The Beat DC
7 of 10
Honestly, it's not just #CBS. People of color are frequently challenged in ALL news spaces. How many ordinary non-POC enjoy large platforms while EXTRAORDINARY POC fight for a seat at the table? From cable news outlets to newspaper bylines. It runs deep. https://t.co/yJS5jfmPkp pic.twitter.com/3mfkAZRBC2— @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) January 14, 2019
8. Soraya McDonald, The Undefeated8 of 10
9. Jelani Cobb, The New Yorker
9 of 10
So... what you’re saying is that in a campaign in which voter suppression and racial attitudes are expected to play a huge role you will have zero black journalists covering it? https://t.co/6Sh2LQl2Xs— jelani cobb (@jelani9) January 13, 2019
10. Shanita Hubbard10 of 10
