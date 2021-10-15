KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Ever got nervous at the negative reaction your body has to exercise? It may not be all in your head, and Maria More has some vital tips on today’s “Mind Body Business” that may help determine if health issues are involved.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

From heart rates that don’t bounce back after workouts to something as serious as swollen joints and limbs that don’t heal, we run down a few tell-tale signs that are very important to look out for. Be sure to tune in to this one for sure, as it may be a live-saver for someone out there.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Watch “Mind Body Business” with Maria More on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Mind Body Business: 3 Signs You May Have A Health Issue During Exercise [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Majic 102.1: