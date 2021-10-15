Houston-Based Luxury Hair Company Treats 5 Deserving Women With Complimentary Makeover

In early October, So Unique Hair partnered with several local hairstylists, makeup artists, photographers, and a videographer to provide the ultimate glam experience for five women with “Unique” stories.

During their time on set, the five ladies, who had never met before, bonded over their stories of triumph as they became models for the day. Each model received complimentary hair extensions by So Unique Hair and a complete glam squad makeover. The ladies shared their stories on camera to inspire other women to embrace their “Unique” situations. The owner of So Unique Hair, Ashley Anderson, plans to work with the models on future initiatives.

So Unique partnered with Tema Cosmetics, Kanvas By Kris, The Ash SLAY Suite, Ruth & Naomi Mentoring/Leadership and CJMK Visuals to help bring the glam shoot together.

See the transformations of Brittany King, Jordan Cummings, Courtney Elaine, Diane Tribitt and Stephanie Carey up top and read their personal stories below!

RELATED: Beyoncé Breaks The Internet… Again!

RELATED: Lori Harvey Serves Style Goals In This 3-Piece Plaid Suit

RELATED: Zendaya Turns Heads In ‘Wet’ Balmain Look At The Venice Film Festival

Jordan Cummings, the daughter of the late Michelle Cummings, says she grew up struggling with her confidence. “It took me a long time to actually learn how to gain confidence,” she wrote. “In grade school, I grew up as the “heavy set girl”. This truly shaped me mentally and emotionally by what people thought of me. I knew the definition of self-love but never knew its meaning.

Battling with depression for many years made it really hard for me to care for myself. Through my college years, I tried to be perfect my whole life: perfect student, perfect friend, and perfect daughter until I had to finally learn how to embrace my flaws and know that I deserve happiness and that I am worthy.”

Stephanie Carey, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis during her junior year of college, can attest to perseverance and the power of God. “The damage of MS can slow and completely block communication between your body and the brain, causing many symptoms such as cognitive dysfunction, vision problems, fatigue, muscle spasms, problems learning, thinking, or planning, and depression and anxiety,” she said.

She continued, “Eight years have passed, and though the battles have been many, God still reigns supreme. Through painful and scary doctor’s appointments, accessorizing which walking cane goes with my outfit when needed, lost jobs, friends, and opportunities, God has propelled me forward and positioned me in purpose. I have been blessed with the opportunity to work with one of the top Public Relations firms in the state of Texas. I am surrounded by family and friends who love and support me, and though it is not always easy, God has granted me peace and serenity through this journey.”

Courtney Elaine speaks power over her life. Although she was the victim of an assault as a teenager which damaged her spine and made her partially use a wheelchair, she fought through depression in order to shine. “I found that what kept me from sinking and ultimately kept me alive besides my faith was the ability and desire to create,” she said. “Creative expression has been a tool to help me combat depression and manage traumatic stress. Over the years I’ve used photography, graphic design, film, and entrepreneurship as ways to express myself and ultimately share my personal testimony.”

Diane Tribitt has used her vitiligo diagnosis, not as a hardship but embraced it as her story, including appearances on the Oprah Winfrey Network and more. “As I got older, many of the things I hoped to be and do seemed out of my reach because I didn’t meet what society deemed as “perfect,’” she said. “Fast forward, I have been a featured model for “The Skin I’m In” Project with celebrity photographer Ferrell Phelps and “The Positive Exposure” Project Exhibit for renowned photographer Rick Guidotti. I am also the founder of the Houston Vitiligo Awareness Movement (HVAM), a support group/community for individuals living with vitiligo.”

Brittany King calls herself a Hope Dealer and has channeled that passion into her commitment to helping others use their voice to impact the world for good. Whether she is speaking from the stage or doing corporate consulting, Brittany’s superpower lies in her ability to deliver talks that inspire action and instill hope.

Houston-Based Luxury Hair Company Treats 5 Deserving Women With Complimentary Makeover was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Majic 102.1: