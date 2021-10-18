Brother Of Patrick Mahomes Apologizes for Dancing On Top Of Sean Taylor Tribute At FedExField

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

In the age of social media, nothing beats nailing the perfect TikTok video. However, the cost of Internet fame can sometimes lead to getting canceled if your attempt at viral success, for example, offends the legacy of a late football star slain in the prime of his career.

That ended up being the unfortunate case for Jackson Mahomes, younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star player Patrick Mahomes II, after he recorded himself dancing on an area at FedExField dedicated to the memory of Washington’s own Sean Taylor.

The backlash towards Jackson resulted after yesterday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chefs and Washington Football Team. The 21-year-old social media sensation, who boasts just over 990,000 followers on TikTok and regularly gets millions of views on his videos, caught major heat for attempting to entertain his fans by dancing on the asphalt at FedExField. What he didn’t realize was that he was actually standing over the number 21 etched on the field as a tribute to Sean Taylor’s jersey that was retired during the game.

Soon after catching wind of those who felt he was being disrespectful, Jackson jumped on Twitter to write, “I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field,” further looking to dispel any wrongdoing by adding, “We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.”

As many sports fans know, Taylor had big plans on Washington as the team’s No. 5 overall pick during the 2004 NFL Draft before sadly being shot and killed during a November 2007 home invasion. He was only 24 years old.

Do you think Jackson Mahomes is being unfairly ridiculed or should he have known better? Sound off and let us know your thoughts!

