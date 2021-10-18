EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Brown Gives Advice On Signs Your Child Is In An Abusive Relationship

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Bobby Brown has already cemented his place in music history as an R&B icon, but the many positive accolades in his career have also been met with a handful of life grievances — the loss of his ex-wife, the incomparable Whitney Houston, and their daughter, 22-year-old Bobbi Kristina, clearly were peaks in his sadness.

Given the many reports surrounding abuse Bobbi Kristina allegedly experienced in her relationship with now-deceased ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon, The Don’t Be Cruel hitmaker called in the show for a special conversation that was important in helping us commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

In addition to sharing tips on what to look out for if you feel your child is in an abusive relationship, he also shed light on the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House foundation that seeks to provide resources and an outlet overall for victims and survivors of domestic violence. We also got a chance to get a little lighthearted as well, including talk about Bobby’s famous skills in the kitchen and his upcoming documentary with A&E.

Check out our exclusive interview with Bobby Brown below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

