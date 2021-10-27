Lil Nas X’s Dad Puts On Cape To Defend His Son Following Boosie Badazz’s Latest Homophobic Rant

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Boosie Badazz’s homophobic obsession with Lil Nas X has gotten a response from the Montero’s rapper’s father.

Following Boosie’s latest homophobic rant that was so bad, Twitter deleted the tweets, Lil Nas X’s dad, Robert Stafford, took to Instagram to slam him for his problematic comments directed towards his son. Stafford called the Lousiana rapper ignorant and hypocritical in an IG Story post that The Shaderoom, of course, captured.

“How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women and getting high every video talking about you’re for the kids man sit your old man looking ass down,” Stafford stated on his Instagram Story. “The game has past you. We real Bankhead over here. Not like the guy who claims it.”

Boosie couldn’t resist and responded to Stafford in a tweet, of course, keeping the big homophobic energy going.

“DONT GET MAD AT ME CAUSE YOUR SON CAME OUT LIKE THAT LOL,” Boosie wrote. “I KNOW IT HURTS.”

All of this happened after Lil Nas X expertly trolled the rapper by joking he and Boosie were working on a song together, which invoked rage in the ‘Wipe Me Down” crafter.

This is not the first time Stafford justifiably put on his Super Dad cape to defend his son from a problematic Hip-Hop star. After the DaBaby’s problematic Rolling Loud Miami set, Stafford took to social media to tell DaBaby to “sit down,” as well.

If you have a problem with Lil Nas X, getting trolled by the “Industry Baby” creator isn’t the only thing you have to worry about. Papa Stafford is going to call you out as well.

