Enter The Florida Vacation Sweepstakes!

Majic 102.1 Could Send You on a Florida Vacation!

It’s time to let yourself explore the wide-open beauty of Florida.

It’s time for a Florida vacation.

The vacation package for four includes:

· Four (4) consecutive night stay at Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive

· Four (2) ICON Park Play Passes

o Includes admission to: The Wheel at ICON Park, Madame Tussauds Orlando, SEA LIFE Orlando StarFlyer, Museum of Illusions, Pearl Express Train, 7D Motion Theater, and so much more.

· Round-trip coach class airline tickets for one (1) winner and up to three (3) guests to Orlando, Florida

· A midsize rental vehicle for five (5) consecutive days

Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive

Welcome to our walkable neighborhood! The official hotel of ICON Park and Orlando’s Entertainment District, putting guests in the heart of exciting new attractions and International Drive’s outstanding dining and shopping. Just minutes away from Orlando’s world-famous theme parks via complimentary shuttle. A recent multi-million-dollar renovation with guest rooms that feature upscale touches, such as pillow-top mattresses, massaging showers and 40-inch flat-screen TVs. This true Florida resort will put guests right at ease, with relaxing lobby bar and poolside bars, lush gardens, winding lagoons, two pools, fitness center, sauna and steam rooms. Family friendly suites feature fun bunk beds, and we are a pet-friendly resort.

Icon Park

ICON Park is a 20-acre, open-air, gate free entertainment destination with plenty of space for you to spread out and practice social distancing. The perfect place to ride, dine, drink and explore.

Located in the heart of Orlando’s International Drive, ICON Park offers more than 40 amazing restaurants, funky bars, boutique shops and can’t-miss attractions, all anchored by The Wheel, a jaw-dropping observation wheel that stands 400 feet – 40 stories – in the air.

Visit other attractions including SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, Madame Tussauds Orlando, Museum of Illusions and Orlando StarFlyer. ICON Park also offers a diverse mix of restaurants for lunch, dinner and late-night bites that satisfy a wide variety of flavors and cuisine. Find a unique collection of shopping and dining kiosks and explore each location as you stroll under the festoon lights along the brick promenade.

See official rules on the next page!

1 2Next page »