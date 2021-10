En Vogue is coming to Houston at Rise Rooftop in December and Majic 102.1 wants you in the building! Simply text ENVOGUE altogether as one word to 7-1-0-0-7 for a direct link to register for your chance to win OR register below!

The contest is a ONE DAY ONLY affair beginning and ending on October 30! Good luck!

See official rules on the next page.

