Two Houston men were sentenced to federal prison after they admitted to recruiting a teenager on social media and trafficking her for sex, including making her walk the infamous Bissonnet track.

Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Monday (November 1) 30-year-old Demetrius Delaan White and 28-year-old Deonte Danquise Bailey-Roach had been sentenced to serve 20 years and 14 months respectively. Both pled guilty to their crimes in January.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt handed down the sentences for the two men after the court considered statements from the minor victim as well as her mother.

According to a press release, White and Bailey-Roach will be ordered to pay restitution to the victim and serve an additional five years on supervised release after they complete their prison terms. They’ll both be ordered to register as sex offenders and will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict access to children and the internet.

Authorities said in 2017 the pair recruited the teenaged girl on social media, bringing her from her home in Stephenville, Texas to Houston to engage in commercial sex acts. For the next four days, they exploited the minor for sexual gratification and profit, per court documents. The men posted the minor on internet advertisements for commercial six, during which more than 300 people showed interest. They then rented out motel rooms for the sex acts, drove her to the homes of clients and more.

One of those incidents involved her walking on Bissonnet Street, a notorious area known for open and frequent sex trade in Southwest Houston.

Men Who Made Girl Walk 'The Bissonnet Track' As Part Of Sex Trafficking Scheme Sentenced To Prison

