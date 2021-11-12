Entertainment News
All I Want for Christmas is…The Mariah Carey Meal at McDonald’s?

New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square

Source: James Devaney / Getty

The day after Halloween starts the Christmas season (even though there is still a thing called Thanksgiving up) and that means there is a good chance you will not escape that song from Mariah Carey.

You know, that song…

Yup, that song you always hear at least one, even though some get sick of it (though you might be secretly enjoying it by yourself).  For a refresher, see below:

Well, not only is it that time of the year for Mariah and her Christmas classic, but now, she’s teaming up with McDonald’s for menu that appears to top all artist-based menus!

What makes this different is, instead of one meal like other artists, Mariah is going for a “12 Days of Christmas” theme with McDonald’s.

Basically, it’s the “12 Days of Deals” as part of the new “Mariah Menu.”

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Starting on Dec. 13, McDonald’s customers who make a $1 minimum purchase on the McDonald’s app will be rewarded with a different free menu item from the “Mariah Menu” every day through Dec. 24.  Select items include a Big Mac (available Dec. 13), a six-piece Chicken McNuggets (Dec. 16) or Mariah’s personal favorite, a cheeseburger (Dec. 17), among other signature McDonald’s menu items.

Each item from the Mariah Menu will also be served in Mariah-inspired packaging that “the Lambily and McDonald’s fans will love,” according to the release.

That means for next month, you can celebrate Mariah, McDonald’s and Christmas at the same.  Just make sure you are blasting that song when eating off of her menu.

It will not be hard to top McDonald’s latest menu offering, though we would not be surprised if someone tries.

Here’s hoping the “Mariah Menu” becomes an annual tradition like her iconic song.

In the meantime, here is a look at the new Christmas menu:

Close