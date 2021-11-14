Radio One Exclusives
Tabitha Brown Shares How Her Mother Is Always With Her

Healthy Whole And Living

Source: Jessica Carr, Darius Carr @iamjoyfuljess, @Boodaddytvs @BujoyMedia / Radio One Digital

Tabitha Brown, born in Eden, North Carolina, is a mother, wife, and actress, and social media personality. Speaking on veganism, idolized for humor, and empowering motivational speaking. She has taken social media by storm with her millions of followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Youtube.

Always happy to come home, Tabitha lets Instagram know North Carolina showed out, “It’s always a blessing to come home to North Carolina and feel the love and support!! Honey when I say Raleigh showed up and out in thousands-strong today, MY GOD🙌🏾😭

Saturday Karen Clark of Foxy 107.1/104.3 & Lauren Johnson of ABC 11 talked with Tabitha Brown at the Healthy, Whole, & Living Out My Dreams Conference For All Women. Brown shares her story of her mother always being present, that along with several vegan recipes can be found in her new book, “Feeding The Soul (because it’s my business)”

All those that wanted and do feel healthy, working on or feeling whole, and moving forward to live out their dreams, were in the building of the Raleigh Convention Center for the Healthy, Whole, And Living Out My Dreams With Tabitha Brown November 13th, 2021. It was a time for women to understand the importance of mental health and clarity, stress management, self-care, self-love, time management, career planning, work/life balance, life beyond the trauma, when to seek counseling, contracting services to better manage life. Tabitha Brown had all the amazing energy while being interviewed by Karen Clark of Foxy 107.1/104.3 and Lauren Johnson of ABC 11 WDTV. Brown is relatable and shares her story that can be found in her new book, Feeding The Soul (because it's my business). ABOUT TABITHA BROWN Tabitha Brown satisfies the hunger of millions with her unique approach to vegan food and her wholesome, comedic personality. She has amassed over 4 million followers across platforms, 2 million of which were acquired in 40 days on TikTok, earning her the coined title of “America’s mom.” Although her innovative recipes encourage others to make delicious meals, audiences finish her videos with a new recipe for the soul, too. Brown has led a vegan lifestyle, promoting the importance of physical, mental, and emotional health to achieve fulfillment. An unconventional way to rise to stardom, Brown paved a path to achieve her dream of being in front of a camera without sacrificing – and, in fact, embracing – who she is and the unique, wholesome qualities that make her Tabitha Brown.  

