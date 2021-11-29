President Biden Says Latest Covid Variant ‘A Cause For Concern, Not Cause For Panic’

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

During a message to U.S. citizens, President Joe Biden said the latest variant of Covid, named Omicron, is “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,” as health officials prepare for the first cases to be detected in the US.

|| RELATED: New COVID-19 Strain, Omicron Variant Prompts Travel Ban [WATCH] ||

|| RELATED: As New COVID-19 Variant Emerges, Calls For Global Vaccine Equity Continue ||

“Sooner or later we’re going to see cases of this new variant here in the United States. We’ll have to face this new threat just as we face those who have come before it,” The President said during a speech from the White House.

Later on, Biden mentioned that medical experts and officials are learning more every day about the new variant. According to a report by CNN, he said the new travel restrictions his administration put in place, which went into effect Monday and restricted travel from several countries in Southern Africa, gives the US more time to respond.

Biden said the best protection against the variant, or any form of Covid, is to be fully vaccinated and to receive the booster shot.

“A fully vaccinated booster person is the most protected against Covid,” He said. “We have the best vaccine in the world, the best medicines, the best scientists, and we’re learning more every single day. And we’ll fight this variant with scientific and knowledgeable actions and speed — not chaos and confusion,” Biden said.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Happy Birthday Chadwick Boseman: A Hero's Life Seen Through Photos 21 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday Chadwick Boseman: A Hero's Life Seen Through Photos 1. After party for Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther' Source:Getty 1 of 21 2. New York Fashion Week Showcase Source:Getty 2 of 21 3. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty 3 of 21 4. Chadwick Boseman & The Cast Of Black Panther Source:(Photo by Dan MacMedan/Getty Images) 4 of 21 5. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Production Stills Source:Netflix 5 of 21 6. Chadwick & Taylor Boseman Source:(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) 6 of 21 7. 21 Bridges Promo Source:GlobalGrind 7 of 21 8. Chadwick Boseman at Howard University Source:Howard University 8 of 21 9. Chadwick Boseman at Howard University Source:Howard University 9 of 21 10. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty 10 of 21 11. Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Source:Getty 11 of 21 12. 50th NAACP Image Awards Source:Getty 12 of 21 13. 47th American Music Awards Source:WENN 13 of 21 14. Wakanda Forever Source:Marvel Studios 14 of 21 15. 'Black Panther' European Premiere Source:Getty 15 of 21 16. Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' Source:Getty 16 of 21 17. Global Press Conference Source:Getty 17 of 21 18. First Lady Michelle Obama Hosts Students And Casts Of Jackie Robinson Movie 42 Source:Getty 18 of 21 19. Los Angeles Premiere of Fox Searchlight's 'The Birth of a Nation' Source:Getty 19 of 21 20. Comic-Con International 2016 Source:Getty 20 of 21 21. Rest Well. Source:Courtesy of MR.PORTER 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday Chadwick Boseman: A Hero’s Life Seen Through Photos Happy Birthday Chadwick Boseman: A Hero's Life Seen Through Photos [caption id="attachment_4225539" align="aligncenter" width="991"] Source: Bjorn Iooss / Courtesy of MR.PORTER[/caption] Not all heroes wear capes. The Black Panther certainly didn't need one. As the head of Wakanda, a fictional city of enormous wealth and technology that would make Elon Musk blush, T'Challa, brilliantly portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman, was a representation of strength in the face of adversity. In real life, Boseman kept his personal struggles away from the public eye. Digging deep within to find what was needed to bring the best out of himself - and his cast mates - in any role he accepted, his truly was a heroes journey. It was only after his untimely death on August 28, 2020, that the world became aware of his fight against colon cancer. First diagnosed in 2016, the disease would take his life just four short years later. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=expKmfdoo28 But today we look back at his legacy. Respected by peers and loved by audiences, Boseman never showed a moment of self-pity or denial. We should all look to face each day with such courage, and cherish the moments that we are granted during our time on earth. Gone far too soon, Boseman's legacy lives on through film and his representation of strength in the face of personal pain. Wakanda Forever. On what would have been his 45th birthday, we invite you to take a look back at a hero's life through photos.

President Biden Says Latest Covid Variant ‘A Cause For Concern, Not Cause For Panic’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com