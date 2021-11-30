Beyoncé Pose With Rumi and Blue In Houndstooth For the ‘Halls of Ivy’ Collection

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The saying “the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree” definitely applies to the Carter family. Beyoncé and Jay Z’s girls, Rumi and Blue, are steadying their mark in the modeling world and just like their parents – they are killing it.

Rumi and Blue joined their mogul of a mother in a “Halls of Ivy” campaign to promote Ivy Park’s latest collection, and of course the photos are bomb!

The kodak moment features Beyoncé, Blue, and Rumi draped in houndstooth Ivy Park athleisure sets for kids and adults. Blue poses casually in the back of the photo rocking a crop top and matching pants while carrying a soccer ball. Her half up and half down hairdo featuring tendrils in the front gives her that innocent look that reminds us of her youthfulness. Her sister Rumi, who stole Blue’s entire face by the way, sits adorably on her mother’s hip in an outfit that matches her big sister’s. Her Ivy Park outfit is complemented by two long pigtails and tendrils that frame her cute little face.

Beyoncé looks hot as usual in the capture rocking a two-piece houndstooth Ivy Park set that accentuates her curves perfectly. Her look is accessorized by black shades, diamond necklaces, and blonde loose curls.

The “Halls of Ivy” collaborative collection drops 12/09/2021 on Adidas.com. The collection includes garments for all genders and the sizes range from XS to 4X.

