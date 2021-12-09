KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

With the holiday season among us, many people across the world are traveling to be with family. Those plans also unfortunately play a major role in the spread of COVID-19 and its recent Omicron variant, causing new cases daily and even death during what’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year.

We got Dr. Fauci to call in for some much-needed advice on what to expect from the future of the virus and the best way to protect ourselves.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Fauci takes a moment to give us a breakdown of Omicron’s origins, but also makes sure to remind us all that delta is still the prime variant that’s causing infection at the highest rate. In addition to confirming the benefits of booster shots and even getting honest about his biggest concern with the pandemic in general, we surely had a great conversation with the President’s Chief Medical Advisor that is sure to provide some vital information.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Listen to our latest interview with Dr. Fauci below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Dr. Fauci Predicts How The Omicron Variant Will Change The Pandemic [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Majic 102.1: