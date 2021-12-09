Wendy Williams To Remain On Medical Leave Until February 2022: Report

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

All signs are pointing to Wendy Williams making a recovery but will take longer than expected. Sources say the earliest she will return to television is February 2022.

As spotted on Madame Noire the media personality will need more time to get back to 100%. Page Six reports The Wendy Williams Show will continue to feature a rotation of guest hosts throughout the holiday season into the new year. According to the celebrity gossip website Fat Joe and Remy Ma will co-pilot the iconic talk show for the first week of January followed by Michael Rappaport. Kym Whitley and Finesse Williams are slotted for the third week and Sherri Shepherd, who has garnered the highest ratings out of all the substitutes, will play clean up for the final week of January.

While he has been super quiet throughout her absence she was recently spotted exiting wellness center in Miami, Florida. When asked how she was doing she responded she was “doing fabulous”. Earlier in November she addressed her extended medical leave via social media. “I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready,” she continued. “I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there.”

Photo: The Wendy Williams Show

