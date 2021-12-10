KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Is Chris Brown expecting baby number 3?

That’s the big question on social media as he has been linked back to model Diamond Brown who has been showcasing her gorgeous baby bump on social media.

Many followers have commented on her pictures congratulating her and Chris, however neither has denied or responded to the rumors. So while we wait for Breezy to post pics or for Diamond to confirm check out some beautiful pregnancy glow below,

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

See Also: Chris Brown Announces “Breezy’s Cosmic Crunch” Cereal

Chris Brown Reportedly Expecting Baby Number 3! was originally published on 92q.com