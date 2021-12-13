Angela Bassett’s name is synonymous with Black excellence, award-winning talent, and youthfulness. At 63-years-young, Angela Bassett is aging like fine wine and reminding us all age ain’t nothing but a number. But that doesn’t stop folk from Googling or attempting to guess the Academy Award nominated actress’ age.

Comedians Courtney Bee, LAM (Legend Already Made, AKA The Black Willy Wonka) and Kim Hylton hilariously attempt to guess Angela Bassett’s age in the upbeat clip that will leave you cackling.

“50 just hit her and she was like bing, bang, pow,” said Kym. Check out the clip, above.

Black Don’t Crack: Angela Bassett’s Age Stumps Comedians Courtney Bee, Kym Hylton And LAM was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

