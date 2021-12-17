News
‘Not From Natural Causes’: Glenn Foster’s Autopsy Suggests Evidence Of ‘Strangulation’ Before Dying In Police Custody, Ben Crump’s Legal Team Says

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the legal team working on the former NFL star's case released the findings on Friday.

An autopsy performed on a former professional football player who was found dead in an Alabama jail earlier this month suggested that he may have been strangled or suffered trauma to his neck before he died in police custody, according to the legal team that has taken up his case.

Glenn Foster Jr. died on Dec. 6, two days after he was arrested for driving at a rate that was around double the 45 mph speed limit, according to statements from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The 31-year-old former NFL player was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempt to elude.

MORE: Ben Crump To Sue Louisiana Over Claims ‘Wealthy White Men’ Raped Black Children In The State’s Care

Foster’s father told the Washington Post that his son had an “altercation” behind bars On Dec. 5 and was ultimately found unresponsive when the prisoner arrived at a different corrections facility where he was transported on Dec. 6.

Those reports suggest Foster may have simply had a jail fight. But civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the lawyers working with him on Foster’s case said that according to Dr. Michael Baden, an internationally renowned medical examiner who performed an independent autopsy, there could be more to the in-custody death.

New Orleans Saints v New England Patriots

Defensive end Glenn Foster #97 of the New Orleans Saints takes the field before the start of the Saints and New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. | Source: Rob Carr / Getty

“Glenn Foster Jr.’s death, while in the Pickens County Sheriff’s custody and care, was not from natural causes as the independent autopsy suggests there was some evidence of neck compressions and strangulation,” Crump, and co-counsels Diandra “Fu” Debrosse Zimmermann and Robert F. “Bobby” DiCello said in a statement emailed to NewsOne. “As we continue to investigate the case, we are learning that Mr. Foster’s death in Pickens County appears to be part of a disturbing trend of Black men dying while in the custody of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.”

Crump’s legal team also said they’re working to hold someone accountable for Foster’s death.

“Keeping people in your custody alive is literally the lowest bar we can set for a law enforcement agency, and is something that the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office failed to do. Pickens County owes the family the truth relating to Mr. Foster’s tragic death,” the statement continued. “These findings are deeply concerning and demand a full and transparent investigation into what happened to Glenn Foster Jr. and how he lost his life. We will not stop until we get answers and justice for Glenn, his family, and the community.”

Foster’s father said his son had previously experienced “manic” episodes and said his son was “uncooperative” and “not being reasonable” when they spoke on the phone while he was in jail.

“You could tell he was not his normal self,” Glenn Foster Sr. told CNN last week. NOLA.com reported that Foster had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder ten years earlier.

Contrary to the attorneys’ statement, it’s not just Black men who are mysteriously turning up dead while in the custody of American law enforcement. Aside from the high-profile death of Sandra Bland, whose 2015 death in a Texas jail made international headlines for its stunning lack of accountability, there are too many other instances where Black women have suffered a similar fate.

It was only in July when a 23-year-old mother died after spending more than a month in an Indiana jail while being held on charges from an alleged robbery and high-speed chase. After being transferred to a hospital, Ta’Neasha Chappell was found dead and her “face was swollen and beaten,” Sam Aguiar, a Louisville-based attorney representing Chappell’s family, said at the time. “They won’t explain why they ignored Ta’Neasha’s medical needs during the 24 hours leading up to her death, despite her constant vomiting and rising fever,” added Aguiar, who was part of the legal team that helped secure Breonna Taylor’s family a record police settlement.

bell hooks

UPDATED: 10:20 a.m. ET, Dec. 16, 2021 — While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn't make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020 Acclaimed and prolific author and notable feminist bell hooks died on Wednesday at the age of 69 in her native Kentucky. Madame Noire reported that hooks' cause of death was not immediately announced. Born Gloria Jean Watkins in the town of Hopkinsville on September 25, 1952, she and her seven siblings attended a segregated school system that fostered her love for the written word and helped shape what would ultimately become the sharp views fueled by feminism that marked her work. Watkins had more than 30 books published under her pen name bell hooks. [caption id="attachment_4260874" align="alignnone" width="1550"] Author bell hooks. | Source: The Washington Post / Getty[/caption] While Watkins attended Stanford University -- courtesy of a full scholarship -- she began writing her seminal tome, "Ain't I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism," a book documenting sexism against Black women in the U.S. The book was published in 1981, eight years after she graduated from Stanford with an English degree, under the pseudonym bell hooks, intentionally spelled with all lowercase letters. Watkins also earned her masters degree in English from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 1976 before graduating with a Ph.D. in literature from the University of California, Santa Cruz, where she kicked off her official career in academia as a college professor. She would later explain the reason for the unique lowercase presentation of her pen name was two-fold: 1) because Watkins was so heavily influenced by her great-grandmother -- a woman named Bell Hooks (with a capital B and capital H) -- she decided that she would write under the pseudonym of bell hooks in an effort to pay homage to her family's matriarch. The decision was a veritable tribute to both her great-grandmother as well as her own mother. And 2), in order to draw increase attention to her work and the ideals they presented as opposed to her name, Watkins spelled bell hooks with all lowercase letters. One of her former students at Yale University confirmed in a 2019 New York Times piece praising hooks that "Watkins wanted her pen name to be spelled in lowercase to shift the attention from her identity to her ideas." hooks went on to an illustrious and award-winng career while becoming renowned for her dozens of books on the intersectionality of race and feminism that were accented by sharp commentary that put her on a par with the other great Black writers in American history like James Baldwin and Maya Angelou.

