Enter The ‘Soul Purpose’ Musical Sweepstakes

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Experience the story of five powerful African-American women who develop an unbreakable sisterhood and spiritual bond.

The women of Soul Purpose discover their chance meeting was divinely ordained, and through this, they reach a destination of purpose… together. Personal stories of trials and triumph will intertwine – making them all victorious in the end, as they learn one of life’s most important lessons: EVERY soul has a purpose.

|| RELATED: Divine Sisterhood: A Conversation With The Cast Of ‘Soul Purpose’ ||

Soul Purpose features the newest member of The Temptations – Producer, Actor and Singer, Tony Grant and Houston’s own Gospel Great, Kathy Taylor as well as an original soundtrack of music, written by Syleria Skinner.

Contest ends January 21st. Register below for your chance to win. Good luck!

COVID Protocols will be enforced for maximized public safety

Tap over to the next screen for official contest rules.

1 2Next page »

Also On Majic 102.1: