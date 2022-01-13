Contests
Enter The ‘Soul Purpose’ Musical Sweepstakes

The Award-Winning Stage Play Is Coming To Houston Jan 28 & 29

Experience the story of five powerful African-American women who develop an unbreakable sisterhood and spiritual bond.

The women of Soul Purpose discover their chance meeting was divinely ordained, and through this, they reach a destination of purpose… together. Personal stories of trials and triumph will intertwine – making them all victorious in the end, as they learn one of life’s most important lessons: EVERY soul has a purpose.

Soul Purpose features the newest member of The Temptations – Producer, Actor and Singer, Tony Grant and Houston’s own Gospel Great, Kathy Taylor as well as an original soundtrack of music, written by Syleria Skinner.

Contest ends January 21st. Register below for your chance to win. Good luck!

COVID Protocols will be enforced for maximized public safety

