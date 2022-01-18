Cody Johnson Named Grand Marshal of 2022 Rodeo Parade

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

On Tuesday (Jan 18), the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced that Cody Johnson will help kick off the 2022 Rodeo and its 90th anniversary by serving as grand marshal of the Downtown Rodeo Parade. A tradition since 1938, the annual parade celebrates Western heritage and marks the beginning of the Rodeo season.

|| RELATED: Bun B & Friends Announce Major Houston Rodeo 2022 Takeover!! ||

“Cody Johnson is a great friend of the Rodeo and has become a fan-favorite among Rodeo Houston fans, making him the perfect candidate to lead our parade as grand marshal,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “From riding on horseback in our parade to performing on the Rodeo Houston stage on opening day, we’re excited for Cody to be a huge part of our 90th anniversary festivities.”

Johnson has become the sound of the Rodeo season with his performance of “Welcome to the Show,” the official song of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The Texas native will make his fourth appearance on the Rodeo Houston stage Monday, Feb. 28.

The Downtown Rodeo Parade will be held Saturday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.

