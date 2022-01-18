HBO Max Will Develop Series About Wall Street’s First Black Millionaire With Don Cheadle As Executive Producer

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

People vaguely recall the history of Black Wall Street, which was burned down shortly after the height of its success. HBO Max is developing a series following the journey of one of the first Black millionaires in history with Don Cheadle attached as one of the executive producers.

According to an exclusive from Variety, the drama series titled, The Other Hamilton, comes from writers and executive producers Carlos Foglia, Ashley Nicole Black and Keith Josef Adkins.

The show follows the true story of Jeremiah Hamilton, a Haitian immigrant turned Wall Street tycoon in the 1800’s who became one of the first Black millionaires using questionable – often illegal – methods. By scamming insurance companies and capitalizing on others’ losses, he earns the moniker Prince of Darkness. The show is adapted from the book “Prince of Darkness: The Untold Story of Jeremiah G. Hamilton, Wall Street’s First Black Millionaire” by Shane White.

Cheadle is joined by Steven Soderbergh as executive producer on the upcoming series. The two worked together in Soderbergh’s films, Out of Sight, Traffic and the Ocean’s Eleven franchise. The show is also attached to Soderbergh’s overall deal with HBO and HBO Max, which he signed last January.

Cheadle and Karyn Smith-Forge will executive produce under their This Radicle Act Productions banner. In addition to Soderbergh, other executive producers include Steven Baigelman as well as Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman for Industrial Media.

Cheadle currently stars in the critically-acclaimed Showtime series Black Monday and serves as the narrator for ABC’s reboot of The Wonder Years. He formed This Radicle Act production company in 2019, signing a first-look deal with Industrial Media to produce television and digital programming. The upcoming HBO show is one of many projects in development with the company.

